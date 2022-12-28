Look: Dez Bryant Reacts To The Terrell Owens Report

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 17: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys runs onto the field prior to their NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Dez Bryant is ready to play for the Dallas Cowboys again.

No, seriously, he is.

Bryant, who played for the Cowboys from 2010-17, saw the news that Terrell Owens could be trying to come back at 49 and threw his hat into the ring via Twitter.

"If T.O. coming back… sign me up to a playoff team… seriously! LFG," Bryant tweeted.

Bryant hasn't played an NFL snap since 2020 when he was with the Baltimore Ravens. He suited up for six games and finished the season with six receptions for 47 yards and two touchdowns.

For his career, he's compiled 537 catches for 7,506 yards and 75 touchdowns.

That said, it's unlikely that owner Jerry Jones will sign one or both of these players. Both are not what they used to be and the Cowboys also look to be set at wide receiver, unless Odell Beckham Jr. is ready to rock.

It's always good to dream though, right?