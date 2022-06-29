Look: Dianna Russini Reacts To Controversial Quarterback List

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 11: ESPN commenator Dianna Russini at BODY at ESPYS at Avalon on July 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN)

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson turned heads with a very controversial list.

The former NFL wide receiver named his top five "scariest quarterbacks" in the NFL. At the top of his list, Keyshawn had Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson.

He rounded out the top five with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers, with Kyler Murray. Of course, it didn't take long before fans started reacting to the list on social media.

Most fans weren't thrilled with Johnson's inclusion of Kyler Murray over several other notable quarterbacks. That includes ESPN's very own Dianna Russini, who had a few suggestions of her own.

"Joe Burrow? Justin Herbert? I don’t know… Tom Brady!" she said.

Opposing defenses probably don't love playing against Kyler Murray do to his ability to escape the pocket. However, facing Tom Brady or Justin Herbert might be a more difficult task.

As Dianna mentioned, even Joe Burrow might be a more difficult opponent for defenses.

What do you think of Keyshawn's list?