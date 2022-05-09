Look: Dick Vitale Furious With NCAA Lacrosse Tournament Snub

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 11: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament between the Pepperdine Waves and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs defeated the Waves 100-74. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It's not just basketball for legendary sportscaster Dick Vitale, but all of college sports.

On Sunday, Dickie V voiced his displeasure after the Notre Dame men's lacrosse team was left out of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in nearly two decades.

"Watching the Men’s Lacrosse Selection Show as a fan since my grandson has committed to [Notre Dame lacrosse]," Vitale tweeted. "How in THE WORLD can the Irish be denied a bid to the NCAA tournament after winning 6 in a row including wins over UNC and Duke? It’s a joke to deny those kids."

The Fighting Irish won six straight to close out the season. Including wins over No. 9 Duke and North Carolina to gain a share of the ACC title with the 11-3 Virginia Cavaliers.

UVA has won back-to-back NCAA championships.

Vitale wasn't the only one questioning the selection committee's decision. Fellow ESPN colleague Anish Shroff called it, "One of the worst decisions" he can recall them making.

Notre Dame was ultimately done in by a disastrous 2-4 start.