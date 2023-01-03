Look: Dick Vitale Furious With The NCAA Tournament News

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

There's a chance that the NCAA Tournament could feature more than 68 teams in the near future.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported that the NCAA Transformation Committee’s final report recommends an expansion of NCAA championship tournaments to include a quarter of the schools around the country.

This means that the NCAA Tournament field would go from 68 teams to 90.

A lot of college basketball analysts aren't thrilled with this news, including Dick Vitale. He blasted the idea via his Twitter page shortly after it became news.

"Why in the world would an NCAA group want to change what has been fantastic? Their idea for expansion is ALL $$$ related. The @MarchMadnessMBB is super. Fix the many other problems that exist with the @NCAA," Vitale tweeted.

Vitale does make a good point. Anytime a tournament expands, it's due to revenue, no matter what sport it's for.

This kind of expansion would also devalue regular seasons even more since it won't be as hard to get into the tournaments.

Do you agree with Vitale's statement?