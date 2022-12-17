Look: Dick Vitale Gets Emotional After Standing Ovation

Dick Vitale is on the call for this afternoon's marquee college basketball matchup between No. 14 Indiana and No. 8 Kansas.

Vitale has long made his love for Allen Fieldhouse very clear. And on Saturday, the Jawhawk faithful made sure Dickie V felt that love right back.

During a commercial break, the packed house in Lawrence gave Vitale a massive standing ovation.

This touching show of love and respect brought Vitale to tears.

"I didn't expect it," he said through the tears.

Take a look at the emotional moment here:

Last year, Vitale missed most of the college basketball season as he dealt with a lengthy battle against cancer. The 83-year-old broadcaster clearly missed calling games like this — and the game clearly missed him.