Look: Dick Vitale Has 1 Job In Mind For Deion Sanders

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Dick Vitale has an idea of where Deion Sanders should land if he decides to leave Jackson State at the end of the season.

Tweeting, "Please tell me that there is validity that Deion Sanders will take the USF job. That would be the BEST hire made by [athletic director] Michael Kelly in college football. Name of the game is to recruit players-watch the talent PRIME TIME will bring to Tampa. [Praying] that it is TRUE."

Fans reacted to Dickie V's tweet on Tuesday.

"Would it be the worst thing if Jackson State got to keep their coach?" as user asked. "The first thing that happens when a small school has success is that people start trying to pry it apart."

"Lot of smoke with Prime to USF. Is there fire?"

"Where there’s smoke…" commented Charles Billi.

"University of Sioux Falls, right?" another tweeted.

Well we know where Dick Vitale would like to see Coach Prime next.