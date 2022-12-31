Look: Dick Vitale Has New Year's Eve Message For Fans
Legendary college hoops broadcaster Dick Vitale wants everyone to have an amazing 2023.
Taking to Twitter on New Year's Eve, Dickie V posted: "Hope & [pray] in 2023 we can have more [love] among ALL of us instead of the hate that is running thru our nation. Simply can be done if we TREAT ppl like WE want to be treated. God Bless & I wish ALL of YOU a HEALTHY & PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR!"
Hi everybody, Dick Vitale... I want to simply say to all of you, may you have a blessed Happy, Happy New Year. May 2023 bring you all kinds of success, health, happiness and lots of love. Bottom line is life is different. It changes drastically.
A year ago I was battling big-time doing chemotherapy all that. Here it is a year later, cancer-free ... Doing what I want to do. So I say to all of you, the greatest gift of all in 2023 would be h-e-a-l-t-h, great, great health. God bless you all, and may all your dreams become a reality.
Well said, Dick. (And we see that Benz).