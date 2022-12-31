Look: Dick Vitale Has New Year's Eve Message For Fans

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 05: Sportscaster Dick Vitale poses with Gonzaga Bulldogs fans before the team's semifinal game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament against the San Francisco Dons at the Orleans Arena on March 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Legendary college hoops broadcaster Dick Vitale wants everyone to have an amazing 2023.

Taking to Twitter on New Year's Eve, Dickie V posted: "Hope & [pray] in 2023 we can have more [love] among ALL of us instead of the hate that is running thru our nation. Simply can be done if we TREAT ppl like WE want to be treated. God Bless & I wish ALL of YOU a HEALTHY & PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR!"

Hi everybody, Dick Vitale... I want to simply say to all of you, may you have a blessed Happy, Happy New Year. May 2023 bring you all kinds of success, health, happiness and lots of love. Bottom line is life is different. It changes drastically. A year ago I was battling big-time doing chemotherapy all that. Here it is a year later, cancer-free ... Doing what I want to do. So I say to all of you, the greatest gift of all in 2023 would be h-e-a-l-t-h, great, great health. God bless you all, and may all your dreams become a reality.

Well said, Dick. (And we see that Benz).