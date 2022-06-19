Look: Dick Vitale Has Special College World Series Shoutout

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 05: Sportscaster Dick Vitale poses with Gonzaga Bulldogs fans before the team's semifinal game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament against the San Francisco Dons at the Orleans Arena on March 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs won 88-60. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Link Jarrett has Notre Dame playing inspired baseball in pursuit of a national title.

The Fighting Irish stunned the world by eliminating the top-seeded Tennessee Volunteers in the super regionals. Following their upset in the best-of-three series, they began their run at Omaha, Nebraska, with a 7-3 victory over No. 9 Texas on Friday.

On Saturday morning, ESPN college basketball guru Dick Vitale praised Jarrett for guiding Notre Dame to the winner's bracket.

"A great coaching job in college sports is being done by @NDBaseball‘s Link Jarrett," Vitale wrote on Twitter. "It’s amazing as they had to beat # 1 ⁦@Vol_Baseball 2 out of 3 to make it to the College World Series. In 1st game beat ⁦@TexasBaseball."

Notre Dame previously hadn't advanced to the College World Series' final eight in 20 years. Jarrett is now two victories away from taking his squad to the CWS Finals.

On Sunday night, Notre Dame will host an Oklahoma squad coming off an 13-8 win over Texas A&M. The winner could clinch a spot in the championship series Wednesday afternoon, while the loser will look to avoid elimination on Tuesday.