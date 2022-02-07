The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Dick Vitale Is Furious With North Carolina’s Students

A closeup of Dick Vitale wearing a headset.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 11: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament between the Pepperdine Waves and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs defeated the Waves 100-74. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

An ugly scene unfolded at last Saturday’s North Carolina-Duke college basketball game.

Ahead of the classic ACC rivalry, UNC fans appeared to chant “F—k Coach K.” The Duke head coach didn’t react to the chant. He instead went on with shaking the hands of the Tar Heels’ coaching staff.

The UNC students’ chant has garnered all kinds of reactions, both opposed and for. Dick Vitale is the latest to react to it.

The longtime college basketball analyst and commentator thinks it was a “disgrace” and completely “classless.”

“The profanity at the @UNC_Basketball vs @DukeMBB game was a disgrace / the F_____ Coach K chants were classless,” Dickie V said on Twitter. “No place for that ; I know UNC is better than that / it was pathetic & as @JFeinsteinBooks said DEAN SMITH would have never tolerated it .”

Well said, Dickie V.

There was no reason for UNC fans to display such disrespect toward Coach K. But you could also see it as a sign of respect. Tar Heels fans hate Coach K because he’s the best of all-time.

In the end, Coach K got the best of things. Duke beat North Carolina 87-67, and it really wasn’t even that close.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.