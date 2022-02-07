Look: Dick Vitale Is Furious With North Carolina’s Students

An ugly scene unfolded at last Saturday’s North Carolina-Duke college basketball game.

Ahead of the classic ACC rivalry, UNC fans appeared to chant “F—k Coach K.” The Duke head coach didn’t react to the chant. He instead went on with shaking the hands of the Tar Heels’ coaching staff.

The UNC students’ chant has garnered all kinds of reactions, both opposed and for. Dick Vitale is the latest to react to it.

The longtime college basketball analyst and commentator thinks it was a “disgrace” and completely “classless.”

“The profanity at the @UNC_Basketball vs @DukeMBB game was a disgrace / the F_____ Coach K chants were classless,” Dickie V said on Twitter. “No place for that ; I know UNC is better than that / it was pathetic & as @JFeinsteinBooks said DEAN SMITH would have never tolerated it .”

The profanity at the @UNC_Basketball vs @DukeMBB game was a disgrace / the F_____ Coach K chants were classless . No place for that ; I know UNC is better than that / it was pathetic & as @JFeinsteinBooks said DEAN SMITH would have never tolerated it . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 7, 2022

Well said, Dickie V.

There was no reason for UNC fans to display such disrespect toward Coach K. But you could also see it as a sign of respect. Tar Heels fans hate Coach K because he’s the best of all-time.

In the end, Coach K got the best of things. Duke beat North Carolina 87-67, and it really wasn’t even that close.