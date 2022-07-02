Look: Dick Vitale Not Thrilled With USC, UCLA Leaving For Big Ten

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 11: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament between the Pepperdine Waves and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs defeated the Waves 100-74. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The landscape of college sports is changing, and not everyone is a fan of it.

On Friday, legendary sportscaster Dick Vitale voiced his displeasures with USC and UCLA making the jump to the Big Ten. Saying that the only thing these universities care about now is the money.

"Thinking about UCLA & USC moving to [the Big Ten]," Dickie V tweeted. "Is it fair for the athletes in baseball, lacrosse, tennis, swimming, soccer, etc. traveling to play UCLA/USC ... does anybody care? The only thing that matters is Cash Cash $$$ baby."

College hoops fans reacted to Dick Vitale's comments over the weekend.

"In today's college sports, it's all about the money. They don't care about the student athletes," one user commented.

"The amount of travel time in the non-revenue sports is going to be obscene," Dan Wolken replied.

"But [Dickie V] will be absolutely AMPED when he's calling that UCLA-Michigan State game and calling it so great that these two traditional powers are now playing more often."

"I think the Big Ten teams are going to enjoy their trips to sunny Hollywood," tweeted the LA Times' Eric Sondheimer.

USC and UCLA will reportedly join the Big Ten in 2024.