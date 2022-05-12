Look: Dick Vitale Reacts To Being Honored At ESPYS

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament between the Santa Clara Broncos and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gonzaga won 77-68. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Dick Vitale will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at this year's ESPYS. It's a fitting tribute to the decorated college basketball broadcaster, who has truly encapsulated the word.

The Hall of Famer underwent multiple surgeries to remove melanoma last August and was diagnosed with lymphoma in October. Vitale announced that he's cancer-free last month and concluded his chemotherapy.

On Wednesday morning, Vitale shared an inspirational video on Twitter explaining the significance of persevering.

"Motivational tip of the day, it’s about one word: perseverance," Vitale said. "Don’t ask me to spell it, but I tell you: perseverance. It is so key in life to persevere, to keep going on and on when things get tough. You’ve got to fight, and you’ve got to battle."

The 82-year-old added that he still has goals left to accomplish.

"You got to have goals, and you got to persevere. You got to make sure those goals happen by having to persevere."

In 1993, Vitale introduced Jimmy Valvano before making his famous ESPYs speech. Vitale will now receive the prestigious award, named in honor of his former broadcast partner, on July 20.