Look: Dick Vitale Reacts To Juan Soto's Reported Decision

On Saturday, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal shared stunning news about Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals.

"Juan Soto is available," he wrote, via The Athletic. "The All-Star outfielder recently turned down an offer from the Washington Nationals that would have made him the highest-paid player in baseball history, and the team now plans to entertain trade offers for him, a seismic development leading to the Aug. 2 deadline."

You're not alone if you're stunned by Soto's decision.

Dick Vitale shared his thoughts about the report just moments ago on Twitter.

"OMG Juan Soto / of the ⁦@Nationals says no to 440 MILLION - curious what would have WILLIE MAYS & MICKEY MANTLE been offered in today’s market ? Sources: Soto rejects $440M; Nats to hear offers," he said.

He's not wrong. It'd be something to see what legends like Mickey Mantle could get contract-wise if they played today.

Soto, meanwhile, clearly doesn't have much faith in the future of the Nationals. Or, perhaps, he's waiting to see what the team does in regards to ownership before making a decision.

For now, it appears Soto could be playing his last season for the Nats.