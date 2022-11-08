Look: Dick Vitale Received Tremendous Honor This Week

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 05: Sportscaster Dick Vitale poses with Gonzaga Bulldogs fans before the team's semifinal game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament against the San Francisco Dons at the Orleans Arena on March 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs won 88-60. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Legendary college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale received a special honor on Wednesday.

The Hall-of-Fame analyst was awarded the key to the city in his hometown of Sarasota, Florida.

ESPN announced the honor earlier this afternoon.

Sarasota mayor Eric Arroyo awarded Vitale this honor to recognize his decades of commitment and fundraising for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota.

Vitale has served as one of the most prominent voices in the college basketball world for decades. The 83-year-old broadcaster was announced cancer free earlier this year after lengthy battles with lymphoma and melanoma.

Vitale received his treatment at the Cancer Institute at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Congrats Dickie V!