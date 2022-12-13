Look: Diplomat Who Brought Brittney Griner Home Has Message

The United States diplomat who helped bring Brittney Griner home from Russia made it clear on "Good Morning America" this morning that the government has not forgotten about Paul Whelan.

Whelan, a U.S. Marine who has been imprisoned in Russia since 2018, was not part of the prisoner exchange that brought Griner back after being locked up for 10 months on drug charges.

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens told GMA's Robin Roberts that he and Whelan spoke almost immediately after Griner returned to U.S soil.

"I landed at 4:30 in the morning, and at 9:30, Paul called from the penal colony in Russia. I explained to him, I said, 'Paul, it was one or nothing, we were not going to be able to get you out. We're going to keep working on it, but I understand you're a little frustrated with that," Carstens said.

"The president's focused. The secretary's focused. We're meeting today, Monday morning, to go through the next steps of the strategy, but Paul, we haven't forgotten you, we're coming to get you."

The United States' decision to exchange arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner was met with some staunch criticism, with many noting that Whelan has been left behind for now.

Carstens said this morning that the efforts to bring Whelan back are continuing and "were ongoing while we were on the plane coming home with Brittney."