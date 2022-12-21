Look: Disturbing NFL Fan Video Is Going Viral Wednesday

Paradise, NV - December 18: Las Vegas Raiders fans let New England Patriots C David Andrews hear it as he walks off the field following the final play of the game. The Patriots were defeated by the Raiders, 30-24. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Boston Globe/Getty Images

Over the weekend, the New England Patriots lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson ran for a big gain before tossing the ball back to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. The veteran wideout then attempted to throw the ball back to Mac Jones for some reason.

The ball was intercepted and returned for a game-winning touchdown as time expired. As if that wasn't a bad enough moment for one Patriots fan at the game, he had to endure a Raiders fan berating him after the play.

Video of a woman yelling at the fan hit social media and immediately started going viral.

Here's video of her ridiculous behavior.

A diehard Patriots fan explained the situation and offered to buy the fan a beer.

"Someone find me this man," the fan said. "I owe him a beer. Entire game this lady was chirping at him for CHEERING for the Patriots in 'her' stadium. Absolute shit ending for NE & she’s up in his face. He stayed calm after seeing the worst loss ever. I know I wouldn’t. He deserves some love."

The Patriots fan in the video kept his composure better than most.