Look: Disturbing Quote From Herschel Walker Going Viral Today

PERRY, GA - SEPTEMBER 25: Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker walks off the stage during a rally featuring former US President Donald Trump on September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. Georgia Secretary of State candidate Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) and Georgia Lieutenant Gubernatorial candidate State Sen. Burt Jones (R-GA) also appeared as guests at the rally. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

As college football legend Herschel Walker continues to campaign for U.S. Senate in Georgia, he's continued to make headlines with a number of bizarre and sometimes disturbing quotes.

The latest odd quote came during an appearance at the Republican Jewish Committee, where Walker railed against the new federal climate change, tax and healthcare law. He dismissed all efforts to stem climate change as attempts to "fool you" and said that too much money is "going to trees" before asking the head-scratching question, "Don't we have enough trees around here?"

“They continue to try to fool you that they are helping you out. But they’re not. Because a lot of money it’s going to trees. Don’t we have enough trees around here?” Walker said, via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Per the AJC, "the climate portion of the measure includes billions of dollars in incentives to boost the electric vehicle industry, encourage renewable energy, and spends $150 million per year on 'urban forests,' a plan to plant trees in cities like Atlanta where rapid development has stripped out established trees and increased flooding for residents."

That's hardly the first and probably won't be the last head-scratching statement that the former Heisman Trophy winner and national championship running back makes as his showdown with Senator Raphael Warnock at the November midterms inches closer and closer.

Right now the polls suggest that Warnock has a slight lead over Herschel Walker, but Georgia's stringent voting laws are likely to heavily skew the actual vote at the polls towards Walker when all is said and done.

If Walker is elected to the Senate this November, you can expect a lot more statements like this one over the next six years or more.