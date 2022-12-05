Look: DJ Uiagalelei Announces Decision On His Transfer

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: D.J. Uiagalelei #5 of the Clemson Tigers drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

After lots of speculation that Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei would be portal-bound at the end of the season, the Tigers quarterback officially announced his decision to transfer on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the junior posted a lengthy statement captioned "Forever Thankful."

God has brought me to this special place for a reason and I wouldn't trade my time here for anything. I am very thankful and appreciative of the staff, trainers and my coaches for believing in me and pushing me every day to be the best I can both on and off the field. ... After careful consideration I would like to say that I have decided to enter the transfer portal.

Uiagalelei's announcement started to go viral around the CFB world.

"They gave him every chance," a user replied. "He’s just not a power5 starter. Should look at some mid-major programs where he can play."

"Thank you, Uce. You were my sons favorite Tiger and will always be Clemson family," a fan said.

"A Clemson Gentleman through and through."

"Classiest kid I’ve ever covered, so easy to root for, will be plenty of options out there and potential package deal with brother Matayo adds some intrigue as well," tweeted national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins.

Uiagalelei's decision closes an up-and-down career with the Tigers. The former five-star will now attempt make the most of his next opportunity.