Look: DK Metcalf Has Blunt Message For NFL Referees

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) looks across the field prior to an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

Seahawks star DK Metcalf has been on the receiving end of some questionable unsportsmanlike conduct penalties of late. But the Pro Bowl wideout says it's not going to stop him from playing his game.

“When I’m beating somebody’s ass like I do when I’m blocking, sometimes the officials don’t like that," Metcalf said via The Athletic's Mike Dugar. "I’m just gonna continue to play football how I know how to play it, and that’s in between the whistle. Can’t stop that.”

DK has been flagged three times for unsportsmanlike/taunting penalties this year. Including an exchange with an official in Germany, head-butting Rams corner Jalen Ramsey and getting into it with 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw on Thursday night.

At 6-foot-4, 235-pounds, Metcalf is one of the more physical receivers in the league and likes to make his presence felt.

He'll look to do the same against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in what should be a big road test for the 'Hawks.