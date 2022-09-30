Look: Dolphins Cheerleader Went Viral This Week

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 19: Miami Dolphins cheerleaders during the NFL Football match between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills on September 19th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins finally suffered their first loss of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.

Despite the loss, the Dolphins are still positioned to make a run at the playoffs in the AFC. With Miami in the national conversation, a Dolphins cheerleader went viral on social media following the team's 3-0 start to the year.

Jared, a cheerleader for the Dolphins, had around 5,000 followers on Instagram just over a week ago. Now she's up to over 27,000 in just a few days.

A video she posted this week went viral.

Jared has seen a spike of over 20,000 followers on Instagram since she first went viral after the team's impressive start.

How many will she have by the end of the season?