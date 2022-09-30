Look: Dolphins Cheerleader Went Viral This Week
The Miami Dolphins finally suffered their first loss of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.
Despite the loss, the Dolphins are still positioned to make a run at the playoffs in the AFC. With Miami in the national conversation, a Dolphins cheerleader went viral on social media following the team's 3-0 start to the year.
Jared, a cheerleader for the Dolphins, had around 5,000 followers on Instagram just over a week ago. Now she's up to over 27,000 in just a few days.
A video she posted this week went viral.
Jared has seen a spike of over 20,000 followers on Instagram since she first went viral after the team's impressive start.
How many will she have by the end of the season?