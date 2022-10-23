Look: Dolphins' Concession Prices Are Going Viral Tonight

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 3: A general view of Hard Rock Stadium prior to the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida A&M Rattlers on September 3, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins are celebrating their undefeated 1972 team in one of the best ways possible for fans: with 1972 prices.

According to Front Office Sports, "... tonight's concessions will be sold at 1972 prices: Fountain Soda: $0.75, Popcorn: $1.75, Hot Dog: $2.00."

The '72 menu started to go viral on social media.

"A glizzy was 2 bucks in 1972 at a game??? Somebody confirm this," one user replied.

"Damn they bout to be lit," another said.

"Costco prices in Miami tonight."

"What’s the price for beer?!?!" another fan asked.

"Getting my money’s worth in there."

"They should have these prices at every stadium from now on," another user tweeted.

"I’m blaming Joe Byron for this pesky… DE-FLATION?!"

"Why couldn’t this have happened last week?" a Dolphins fan asked. "I paid $20 for a margarita."

"Gonna run out of everything!" another laughed.

How much we buying tonight Miami fans?