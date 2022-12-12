Look: Dolphins Fans Are Furious With NFL's Decision

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach Mike McDaniel speaks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins were outdueled by Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers last night. But as disappointed as Dolphins fans were in the result, they were left fuming over what the NFL did afterwards.

Following the game, the NFL released its highlight video on YouTube with a rather distasteful caption. The video's original title was "Justin Herbert shows Miami what they could of had!"

The title is a reference to the ongoing narrative that the Dolphins should have drafted Herbert instead of Tua in the 2020 NFL Draft. Herbert has become a record-setting passer in his three years in the league while Tua has been inconsistent and often struggled to stay healthy.

Even though the league changed the title, Dolphins fans were left very unhappy by the NFL's decision to try and bait a narrative out of this. Other fans were more amused with the league's grammar mistake of using "could of" instead of the correct "could have."

Fortunately for the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers, it appears that both of their teams are in a good position right now. The Chargers' win catapulted them into the playoff race, while the Dolphins are still in playoff contention as well.

If Miami and LA can keep winning, perhaps a rematch between these two young quarterbacks is in the cards.

Will there be a rematch between the Dolphins and Chargers in the playoffs?