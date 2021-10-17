The Spun

Look: Dolphins Player Shares Despicable Message He Received

A Miami Dolphins helmet on the field in training camp.LAKE FOREST, IL - AUGUST 12: A detail view of a Miami Dolphins helmet is seen on the field in action during a joint practice between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 12, 2021 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A Miami Dolphins player shared a truly despicable message from a fan on social media following Sunday afternoon’s game.

The Dolphins lost to the Jaguars, 23-20, in London on Sunday. This was the first win of the season for Jacksonville – and first-year head coach Urban Meyer – and it dropped Miami to 1-5 on the season. It’s been a brutal start to the year for the Dolphins, who entered the 2021 regular season with playoff hopes.

It’s understandable for fans to be frustrated, but one took it way too far.

Dolphins defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah shared a nasty, racist message from a fan following Sunday’s loss.

“I normally ignore stuff like this but this is uncalled for!” the Dolphins defensive lineman tweeted.

A screenshot of the message was included in Ogbah’s tweet.

Warning: The language is graphic.

Obviously, that is completely uncalled for and deserving of significant consequences.

Miami, meanwhile, will return to the field next weekend, when the AFC East franchise hosts the Atlanta Falcons.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.