Look: Dolphins Player Shares Despicable Message He Received

A Miami Dolphins player shared a truly despicable message from a fan on social media following Sunday afternoon’s game.

The Dolphins lost to the Jaguars, 23-20, in London on Sunday. This was the first win of the season for Jacksonville – and first-year head coach Urban Meyer – and it dropped Miami to 1-5 on the season. It’s been a brutal start to the year for the Dolphins, who entered the 2021 regular season with playoff hopes.

It’s understandable for fans to be frustrated, but one took it way too far.

Dolphins defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah shared a nasty, racist message from a fan following Sunday’s loss.

“I normally ignore stuff like this but this is uncalled for!” the Dolphins defensive lineman tweeted.

A screenshot of the message was included in Ogbah’s tweet.

Warning: The language is graphic.

I normally ignore stuff like this but this is uncalled for! pic.twitter.com/T7aV64YmTi — Emmanuel Ogbah (@EmanOgbah) October 17, 2021

Obviously, that is completely uncalled for and deserving of significant consequences.

Miami, meanwhile, will return to the field next weekend, when the AFC East franchise hosts the Atlanta Falcons.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.