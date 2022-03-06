Look: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle Has A New Look

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is heading into Year 2 with a new look.

On Saturday, the former No. 6 overall draft pick posted a photo of his new haircut on Instagram — ditching his long braids and going with a short cut.

We’re getting a brand new Jaylen Waddle next season. Hopefully a 2k all purpose yardage season. #FinsUp🐬 pic.twitter.com/HQadPNoPhE — Al (@TheFan4Life) March 5, 2022

Through 16 games in his rookie season with the Dolphins, Waddle logged 104 receptions for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns as Miami’s leading receiver. With a new head coach and hopefully a fully-healthy Tua Tagovailoa in 2022, the former Alabama superstar will look to improve on those numbers this coming season.

Based on recent comments from newly-hired head coach Mike McDaniel, it appears Waddle is well on his way to an improved year in 2022.

McDaniel, who spent the last few years maximizing the talent of 49ers star Deebo Samuel, expects to do the same with Waddle this coming season.

“The 49ers, the last four or five years, have led the league in YAC. The reason is because we were addicted to getting our skill position players that are good with running the ball the ball. So yes, I would start [Waddle] in fantasy,” McDaniel said during a recent appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.

Waddle will no doubt be the Dolphins most utilized offensive weapon in 2022.