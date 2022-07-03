Look: Donald Cerrone's Retirement Plans Are Going Viral

Donald Cerrone knows exactly what he wants to do in retirement.

Cerrone spoke to the media on Sunday afternoon and confirmed that his body is going to look way different in retirement. In fact, he went as far as to say that it's going to look like "Fat Thor" from Avengers Endgame.

"I'm gonna look like the big fat Thor," Cerrone said. "That's where I'm going. I'll look back on that and think 'Man, I wonder what it was like when I used to work out.'"

Cerrone officially announced his retirement after UFC 276 came to a close on Saturday night. He lost to Jim Miller in the second round of their fight and officially called it quits.

He seemed to be at peace with his decision when he spoke about it after the fight.

"I knew 100%, win or lose, this was it," Cerrone told Laura Sanko.

Cerrone finishes his UFC career with a 36-17 overall record.