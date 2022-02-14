Look: Donald Trump Had 2 Big Guests At Super Bowl Party

Former United States president Donald Trump appeared to host quite the Super Bowl party at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida this weekend.

Video has surfaced of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer sitting next to Donald Trump at a party this weekend.

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Southern California on Sunday night.

Belichick and Meyer appeared to be watching the game together, next to Trump.

Donald Trump held a Super Bowl party at his Palm Beach golf club. That’s former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer at his table. pic.twitter.com/7U0gGyl8nR — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 14, 2022

Meyer and Belichick appeared to be spending a lot of time together at Trump’s club in Florida this weekend.

Great night out with the family, @CoachUrbanMeyer and Bill Belichick! pic.twitter.com/47hR00mZeT — Brian Schottenstein (@DaSchott) February 13, 2022

Meyer, of course, was fired by the Jaguars following multiple controversies during his first season as an NFL head coach. He was spotted getting danced on by a young woman at a restaurant following his team’s Thursday night loss. Meyer apologized for the incident, but couldn’t get out of his own way in Jacksonville.

Belichick, meanwhile, went one-and-done in the playoffs. The Patriots got crushed by the Bills in the Wild Card round last month.

Neither Meyer nor Belichick have been very outspoken politically, but not many will be surprised to see them hanging with Donald Trump.