Look: Donald Trump Had 2 Big Guests At Super Bowl Party

Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, at the World Series.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 30: Former first lady and president of the United States Melania and Donald Trump look on during Game Four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Former United States president Donald Trump appeared to host quite the Super Bowl party at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida this weekend.

Video has surfaced of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer sitting next to Donald Trump at a party this weekend.

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Southern California on Sunday night.

Belichick and Meyer appeared to be watching the game together, next to Trump.

Meyer and Belichick appeared to be spending a lot of time together at Trump’s club in Florida this weekend.

Meyer, of course, was fired by the Jaguars following multiple controversies during his first season as an NFL head coach. He was spotted getting danced on by a young woman at a restaurant following his team’s Thursday night loss. Meyer apologized for the incident, but couldn’t get out of his own way in Jacksonville.

Belichick, meanwhile, went one-and-done in the playoffs. The Patriots got crushed by the Bills in the Wild Card round last month.

Neither Meyer nor Belichick have been very outspoken politically, but not many will be surprised to see them hanging with Donald Trump.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.