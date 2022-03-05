Look: Donald Trump, John Daly Video Is Going Viral

An apparent video of PGA Tour star John Daly speaking on the phone with former United States president Donald Trump is going viral on social media.

The video appears to show Daly talking on the phone with Trump, who’s speaking about what’s going on in Russia.

Trump appears to claim that Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if he was still the president.

“You know, he was a friend of mine,” Trump said. “I got along great with him. I say, ‘Vladimir, if you do it, we’re hitting Moscow. I said, ‘We’re gonna hit Moscow.'”

Here’s the video, which has gone viral on social media:

Daly and Trump, who’s been involved in the golf world, appear to be solid friends.

Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February.