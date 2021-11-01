Look: Donald Trump Partied With Notable Golfer On Halloween

Former United States president Donald Trump celebrated Halloween with one of the PGA Tour’s best golfers.

Photos on social media show Donald Trump hanging out with PGA Tour star Dustin Johnson and his partner, Paulina Gretzky, in Florida.

Paulina Gretzky, the daughter of the legendary NHL star, shared a photo on Instagram of her crew with Donald Trump.

“Mr. President,” she wrote.

Paulina Gretzky, the daughter of the former NHL star turned Turner Sports analyst, dressed up as a lifeguard for Halloween. It’s unclear what her partner, Dustin Johnson, was dressed up as.

It was a sports-themed weekend for the former United States president. He attended Game 4 of the World Series in Atlanta on Saturday night.

Atlanta is leading Houston, 3-2, in the World Series.

Game 6 of the World Series is set for Tuesday night.