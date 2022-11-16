Look: Donald Trump's Comment On Herschel Walker Going Viral
Earlier this week, former President Donald Trump announced he'll be running for president once again in 2024.
During his announcement, he called attention to one particular Senate race that is ongoing. Trump said everyone must "work very hard" for Herschel Walker, who is in a runoff with Raphael Warnock.
"Despite the outcome in the Senate, we must not lose hope,” said Trump after Democrats earned the necessary number to hold the Senate.
“We must all work very hard for a gentleman and a great person named Herschel Walker—a fabulous human being who loves our country and will be a great United States Senator. Herschel Walker, get out and vote for Herschel. He deserves it. He was an incredible athlete, and he’ll be an even better Senator. Get out and vote for Herschel Walker.”
It will be a few more weeks before the country learns the election results for the state of Georgia.
The Georgia Senate runoff election is set for December 6th.