Look: Donald Trump's Comment On Herschel Walker Going Viral

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 30: Former football player and political candidate Herschel Walker interacts with former president of the United States Donald Trump prior to Game Four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images) Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images

Earlier this week, former President Donald Trump announced he'll be running for president once again in 2024.

During his announcement, he called attention to one particular Senate race that is ongoing. Trump said everyone must "work very hard" for Herschel Walker, who is in a runoff with Raphael Warnock.

"Despite the outcome in the Senate, we must not lose hope,” said Trump after Democrats earned the necessary number to hold the Senate.

“We must all work very hard for a gentleman and a great person named Herschel Walker—a fabulous human being who loves our country and will be a great United States Senator. Herschel Walker, get out and vote for Herschel. He deserves it. He was an incredible athlete, and he’ll be an even better Senator. Get out and vote for Herschel Walker.”

It will be a few more weeks before the country learns the election results for the state of Georgia.

The Georgia Senate runoff election is set for December 6th.