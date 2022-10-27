Look: Donald Trump's Golf Message For Joe Biden Goes Viral

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - JULY 10: Donald Trump plays a round of golf after the opening of The Trump International Golf Links Course on July 10, 2012 in Balmedie, Scotland. The controversial £100m course opens to the public on Sunday July 15. Further plans to build hotels and homes on the site have been put on hold until a decision has been made on the building of an offshore windfarm nearby. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was at his Trump National Doral Miami golf resort in Florida for this weekend's LIV Golf Invitational Miami. And he made sure to take a jab at one of his most hated political enemies while golfing.

After teeing off for today's Pro-Am, the President looked at the camera and delivered a brief message for U.S. President Joe Biden. As calls of "nice shot" rang out from the crowd, he called out the current President for not being able to tee off as well as he can.

“Do you think Biden could do that?” Trump asked. “I don’t think so. I don’t think so."

Afterwards, the 45th President of the United States confidently stated that he went one-over par while his partner, four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, went six-under par.

The PGA Tour has largely distanced itself from Donald Trump in the aftermath of his controversial presidency, but the LIV Golf Invitational was happy to pick up where he left off.

The inaugural season of LIV Golf has featured two of its eight events at Trump golf courses in New Jersey and Miami. With nearly a dozen courses under his name, chances are he'll be a constant presence at LIV Golf events in the future.

Of course, with the 2024 President Election now years away, perhaps he won't be spending quite as much time teeing off in the months to come.