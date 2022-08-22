Look: Donald Trump's Old Comment On Cowboys Is Going Viral
The Dallas Cowboys hit another major milestone on Monday.
According to Front Office Sports, they became the first NFL team to be worth $8 billion. That's what happens when you're known as "America's Team."
Back in the 1980s, former President Donald trump nearly bought the franchise but backed out of the deal. He ended up purchasing a USFL franchise that disbanded in two years.
He ended up saying at the time that the person who buys the Cowboys would wind up being a loser.
"I feel sorry for the poor guy who is going to buy the Cowboys. He'll be known to the world as a loser," Trump said.
Jerry Jones bought the team in 1989 for $140 million and is most certainly not a loser. He's one of the richest NFL owners on the planet.
This take from Trump will go down as one that aged like milk.