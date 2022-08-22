Look: Donald Trump's Old Comment On Cowboys Is Going Viral

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady chats with Donald Trump (Photo by Donna Connor/WireImage)

The Dallas Cowboys hit another major milestone on Monday.

According to Front Office Sports, they became the first NFL team to be worth $8 billion. That's what happens when you're known as "America's Team."

Back in the 1980s, former President Donald trump nearly bought the franchise but backed out of the deal. He ended up purchasing a USFL franchise that disbanded in two years.

He ended up saying at the time that the person who buys the Cowboys would wind up being a loser.

"I feel sorry for the poor guy who is going to buy the Cowboys. He'll be known to the world as a loser," Trump said.

Jerry Jones bought the team in 1989 for $140 million and is most certainly not a loser. He's one of the richest NFL owners on the planet.

This take from Trump will go down as one that aged like milk.