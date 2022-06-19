Look: Draymond Green Fires Back At Ja Morant

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a new NBA Twitter feud on our hands. This time, it features none other than Draymond Green and rising star Ja Morant.

This all began when, on Mar. 28, Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson used the popular Warriors' slogan, "Strength in Numbers," after beating Golden State.

Klay Thompson referenced the tweet after beating Boston to win the title earlier this week.

"Strength in numbers is alive and well," Thompson said postgame. "There was this one player on the Grizzlies who tweeted 'Strength in numbers' after they beat us in the regular season, and it pissed me off so much. I can't wait to retweet that thing. Freakin' bum. I had to watch that. I'm like, 'This freakin' clown.'"

Morant has since responded to Thompson on Twitter.

"got a lot of real estate," he said with an accompanying laughing emoji.

As you'd expect, Green isn't willing to let Ja's latest tweet go unnoticed.

"We traded that real estate in @JaMorant the property value was higher in Boston," Green responded.

Point, Draymond.

We don't expect Morant to respond to that one. How could he? Green and the Warriors just won a championship.