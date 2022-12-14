Look: Draymond Green Got A Fan Ejected From Tonight's Game
Draymond Green had a fan removed from Fiserv Forum during tonight's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Golden State forward was seen jawing with a fan behind the basket while Giannis Antetokounmpo shot free throws. A couple minutes later, he alerted the officials who had the fan thrown out by arena security.
The Bucks faithful booed Draymond as the fan in question was tossed from the game.
Take a look at the incident here:
Draymond is well known for his propensity to get involved in trash-talking scenarios. But when it comes to hearing it from a fan, he doesn't seem quite as patient.
There's no question that Green will be asked about this incident during his postgame press conference — so stay tuned for what he has to say after the conclusion of tonight's game.
The Warriors are trailing by double digits at the start of the fourth quarter.