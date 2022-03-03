Look: Draymond Green Has A Message For Lakers Fans

The Los Angeles Lakers have put together a wildly disappointing season in 2021-22 so far — and the team’s own fanbase is making sure they know that.

On multiple occasions this season, the Lakers have been booed by their home crowd.

During today’s episode of The Draymond Green Show, the Warriors forward addressed what he called “bratty” behavior from the Los Angeles faithful.

“Let’s not be brats,” Green said. “That was about as bratty as something that I’ve seen. Considering this team just won a championship not even a full two years ago.”

Draymond sounded off about the Lakers being booed by their fans 😳 (via @TheVolumeSports) pic.twitter.com/10Q43gTZhH — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 3, 2022

Heading into this season, the Lakers were considered a title favorite with the big three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. But now approaching the end of the year, the 2020 NBA champions are 27-34 and ninth in the Western Conference.

Including Tuesday night’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks, LA has now dropped three straight games at home. While it’s technically an away game, the Lakers will take on the Clippers in Crypto.com Arena later tonight.

Draymond Green’s Warriors will then make the trip to LA to face off against the Lakers on Saturday night. Green has missed much of the season with a back injury, but is ramping up his on-court activity this week.