Look: Draymond Green Has NSFW Message During Parade Today

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 16: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on after Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 16, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Draymond Green is never afraid to be his true, authentic self, regardless of situation. You really though that'd change during the Warriors' championship parade this Monday.

Green took to the mic at the celebration on Monday afternoon. He quickly got cheers from the crowd due to his NSFW message.

"I just want to say thank you all," he began. "And it's always f—k everybody else. I love you all."

That's how it's done, Dray. Good stuff.

This is the kind of stuff Draymond Green lives for.

After beating the Celtics in Boston to win the title last week, Green admitted it meant a lot to beat them on their home court.

"It means a lot," Draymond said when asked about winning in front of the Boston Crowd, via NBC Sports. "This fan base gave me a hard time, a really hard time. And to come here and get a win is awesome, I appreciate this fanbase, they brought incredible energy, gotta give kudos to them. We did what we do, welcome back to the Warriors Invitational, baby! This is what we do."

Keep being you, Dray.