Look: Draymond Green Not Happy After Warriors-Nuggets News

The Golden State Warriors were missing a few players for Tuesday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets — including star forward Draymond Green.

Later tonight, the Warriors were set to rematch the Denver squad in a marquee Western Conference matchup. But, an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests within the Nuggets organization ultimately resulted in the postponement of that contest.

Green, who is still listed under health and safety protocols, felt this decision unfairly benefited the Nuggets.

“How do you continue to cancel games when you’ve implemented rules to prevent this from happening? Is that not a competitive advantage for other teams? The guys we didn’t have due to the protocol list played no role in Tuesdays loss? Pick a side but don’t straddle the fence,” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier today, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone and three players — Jeff Green, Zeke Nnaji and Bones Hyland — entered health and safety protocols with positive tests. With Monte Morris, Aaron Gordon, Austin Rivers and Vlatko Cancar all questionable to take the court with injuries, Denver was unable to present the required eight active players for tonight’s game.

The Warriors were without Draymond Green, Damion Lee and Jordan Poole for Tuesday’s 86-89 loss.

Golden State’s next matchup will be against the Utah Jazz on Jan. 1.