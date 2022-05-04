Look: Draymond Green Reacts To JJ Redick's Comments

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 5: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors jokes with fans from the bench during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on December 5, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 129-105. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Earlier Wednesday morning, JJ Redick made headlines for what he said on the ESPN airwaves.

During Wednesday morning's "First Take," the former NBA player took exception with comments from Chris "Mad Dog" Russo. The latter made it clear he doesn't appreciate the style of play and behavior on the court of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

Redick didn't take kindly to Russo's comments, saying he doesn't like the "undertones" of what Russo was getting at. He vehemently disagreed with Russo's "shut up and play" comment in an epic comeback which quickly went viral on social media.

Even Draymond himself saw and appreciated the video.

"JJ sent the clown back to the Circus!" Green said on Twitter.

Green made headlines earlier this week when he flipped off Memphis Grizzlies fans.

"If you're going to boo somebody who got elbowed in the eye and had blood running down their face, you should get flipped off," Green said. "So, I'll take the fine. I'll go do an appearance and make up the money."

He added, "it felt really good to flip them off." As for the looming fine he'll likely receive, Green knows he has plenty of money for that.

"I make $25 million a year," he said. "I should be just fine."