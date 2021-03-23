Look: Draymond Green Responds To Tony Allen’s Comment

On Tuesday morning, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green made waves around the NBA when he claimed to be the best defensive player in NBA history. Quickly calling him out for the controversial statement, retired NBA veteran and 6x All-Defensive team selection Tony Allen responded to the bold claim on Twitter.

“Big [cap]!!! Who stamped you? Who you clamp!? In the words of Jay Z! ‘We don’t believe u, u need more people!’ @moneygreen” Allen wrote.

Later in the day, Green clapped back with a bold criticism of his own.

“I was waiting on you to stamp me Big homie,” the 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year wrote, “but your stamp book started running low in 2015 when we used you against your team on the way to my 1ST championship.”

Green is referring to the Warriors’ Western Semifinals matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies back in the 2015 NBA Playoffs.

Allen was widely considered one of the best on-ball defenders in the league for most of his 14-year career, but he was never much of an offensive threat. During this series, Golden State essentially left Allen wide open on the offensive end — allowing them to focus attention on double teaming the Grizzlies’ big three: Mike Conley, Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph.

With this Warriors defensive scheme and Allen only averaging 7.6 points per game through the series, the 11th-year vet was pretty much unplayable.

That being said, Green is pretty out of bounds with his defensive GOAT comments. With just one DPOY award and three All-Defensive team selections, the Warriors forward has a long way to go before he passes countless NBA legends with far more impressive defensive resumes.