Look: Draymond Green Reveals His All-Time Starting Five

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Jordan Poole #3 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors react after Poole made a three-point basket against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half at Chase Center on November 03, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Draymond Green is no stranger to openly expressing his opinions.

The four-time NBA champion did it again when he sat down this week and was asked to give his all-time starting five.

He didn't disappoint with his answer.

"My all-time starting five is Shaq at the 5 and Steph (Curry) at the 1, Lebron James at the 3," Green said. "Now, this is where the eras and stuff get tricky because what era of basketball am I talking about? But, I'm just gonna talk basketball in a sense of who I think will make a great five. Steph at the 1, Shaq at the 5, LeBron at the 3, Timmie D (Tim Duncan) at the four, and if you think I was going to go with anyone other than MJ at the 2, you gotta be out of your mind."

This is a pretty good starting five, though some fans could take issue with some other legends not being on there.

What would your all-time starting five be?