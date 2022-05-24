Look: Draymond Green Shares Text Message From Tom Izzo

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 06: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors speaks to the media after Game Three of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on June 6, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 110-102. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Draymond Green is one victory away from making his sixth NBA Finals appearance. A decade into his decorated tenure with the Golden State Warriors, the star forward is still receiving feedback from Tom Izzo.

On Friday, Green fouled out of Game 2 with six points and four turnovers. While the Warriors still notched a 126-117 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, the 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year admitted that he "spent the entire game pouting, frustrated, arguing with the referees."

Izzo noticed. On his podcast (h/t MLive's Kyle Austin), Green discussed a text he received from his former college head coach after Game 2.

"Day, shaky but you got the job done. In my humble opinion, you all got caught up in the officiating. You’ve got to realize that you’re the leader and many follow. That being said, you hit a big 3-point shot and a couple of big stops were key. They follow your lead, but you’re still up 2-0. Good luck, brother.”

Green said he agreed with Izzo's assessment.

"Coach, you’re 1,000 percent right," Green responded. "I let my emotions go overboard and the team did follow. I have to be better. But it sure does feel good to win."

Izzo's text to the four-time All-Star may seem critical after a win, especially considering Green last played for his Spartans in 2012, but the 32-year-old said Izzo is typically much more blunt.

"He said it in a very nice way, which is not normal because usually he’ll just tell me 'You were terrible,'" Green said.

The Warriors then jumped to a 3-0 lead with a 109-100 victory Sunday night. They can seal the Western Conference Finals sweep Tuesday night at Dallas.