Look: Draymond Green Trolled Another Team After Game 4 Win

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 5: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors jokes with fans from the bench during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on December 5, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 129-105. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Steph Curry made headlines with what he said about Golden State Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown.

“You talk about historically bad shooting, a lot of history was made: he was named head coach twice in 24 hours," Curry joked after Golden State's latest win. "I felt like we got traded to the [Sacramento] Kings overnight. I don’t know how to explain all of this.”

Curry wasn't the only Warriors player to take a stray shot at another NBA team following the win. Draymond Green had some choice words for the Minnesota Timberwolves after the Warriors completed their comeback against Memphis in Game 4.

"This isn't the Minnesota Timberwolves, this is the Golden State Warriors. This is championship level basketball, this is how we do it," Green said after the game.

Green was referencing the multiple blown leads the Grizzlies had during their series against the Grizzlies earlier in the playoffs. Minnesota had multiple 20-point leads in one game against Memphis and ended up losing.

Golden State will have a chance to win the series against Memphis on Wednesday night.