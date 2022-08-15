Look: Drew Bledsoe's Advice For Josh Allen Is Going Viral

24 Oct 1999: Drew Bledsoe #11 of the New England Patriots looks on the field during the game against Denver Broncos at the Foxboro Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Broncos 24-23. Mandatory Credit: Harry How /Allsport

Drew Bledsoe gave Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen some good advice on Monday.

The former Bills quarterback spoke to the media and said that he wants Allen to run out of bounds and go down more so that he doesn't hurt himself.

"I would tell him to run out of bounds and get down," Bledsoe said. "He's so damn competitive and he's such a big dude that he just wants to take guys on. It's like no man, I understand that competitive desire we all believe in and it's awesome, but your best ability for this team is availability so let's run out of bounds every now and then."

Allen is always looking to take on contact, especially when he's out of the pocket. He's great on the move and it's the main reason why it's so hard for other teams to prepare for him.

He's also been extremely durable throughout his career. He hasn't missed a game in three seasons, despite having taken some big shots from defenders.

He'll look to keep that streak going this year, plus perhaps take Bledsoe's advice along the way as the Bills have Super Bowl aspirations.