Look: Drew Brees Addresses Rumors About His Future

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - NOVEMBER 19: New Orleans Saints quarterback and former Purdue Boilermakers great Drew Brees and his wife Brittany address the crowd in the second half of the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 19, 2016 in West Lafayette, Indiana. Wisconsin defeated Purdue 49-20. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Drew Brees took to social media on Sunday night to address the reports about his future.

Earlier on Sunday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Brees would not be returning to NBC for the 2022 football season.

Brees, who retired from the NFL after the 2020 season, spent one season at NBC, covering football for the network.

Marchand reported that it was a mutual decision for Brees and the network to part ways.

Brees addressed the speculation.

"Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know," he tweeted.

What will we see Brees doing in 2022?