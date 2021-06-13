Look: Drew Brees Appears To Be Enjoying Retirement Life

Drew Brees has been unofficially retired for a couple of months, but the New Orleans Saints finalized the move this week.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback’s retirement decision became official on Friday, when Brees appeared on the NFL transactions wire.

“After 20 years in the National Football League, the last 15 with the New Orleans Saints, quarterback Drew Brees’s retirement became official Friday via the NFL transactions wire.

Brees was a 15-year team captain and led the Saints to nine playoff appearances, seven division titles, including four consecutive from 2017-2020, and the Super Bowl XLIV championship, where he was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. The franchise signal-caller announced he would be retiring from football on March 14 in a social media video from his children,” the Saints announced. pic.twitter.com/3Rlnb8ZT11 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 11, 2021 Brees, 42, appears to be enjoying retirement life. The longtime NFL quarterback has been using his extra free time in plenty of entertaining ways, including sunset wiffle ball and chess matches. https://www.instagram.com/p/CP7Ikr8BtV5/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CP50iYAHxst/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CPl8Nq6BZnU/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CPXOASnhDke/ Life seems to be going pretty well for Brees and Co. The Saints, meanwhile, are scheduled to open the 2021 regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 12.