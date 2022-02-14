Look: Drew Brees Reacts To His First Season In Broadcasting

Some were unsure of how former Saints quarterback Drew Brees would adjust to broadcasting. And while he’s had a bit of a learning curve, the 13-time Pro Bowler’s broadcasting debut was fairly solid.

With the NFL season now wrapped up, Brees reflected on his first year in the booth.

“So honored to work with this NBC Sports TEAM for Super Bowl LVI yesterday and all year,” Brees tweeted. “Absolutely first class and the best in the business. A special thank you to all behind the camera as well… You make it happen!”

So honored to work with this @nbcsports TEAM for Super Bowl LVI yesterday and all year. Absolutely first class and the best in the business. A special thank you to all behind the camera as well… You make it happen! https://t.co/ZNYzYnJB8k — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) February 14, 2022

Drew Brees will likely be with NBC to help them during a bit of a transitional period.

Sunday night’s Super Bowl was sideline reporter Michele Tafoya‘s final broadcast. And Al Michaels is reported to be shifting into a semi-retirement with Amazon or ESPN.

Cris Collinsworth appears to be the man in the Sunday Night Football booth; along with veteran sportscaster Mike Tirico.

Details on Brees’ contract with NBC are scarce, but his deal is reported to be somewhere in the $6 million range.