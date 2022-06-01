Look: Dustin Johnson Makes Decision On Playing LIV Event

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: Dustin Johnson of the United States looks on during a practice round prior to The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Dustin Johnson will headline the field for the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series next week.

The 37-year-old golfer, who originally said he was sticking with the PGA Tour, has decided to participate in the Saudi-backed event.

Johnson will be one of two top-20 golfers participating in the 54-hole tournament at the Centurion Golf Club outside of London, joining South African Louis Oosthuizen.

Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Taylor Gooch, Charl Schwartzel and Graeme McDowell are also among the 42 players listed on the field so far.

In February, Johnson said he would not be participating in the new series and that he was "fully committed to the PGA Tour.’’ Two weeks ago at the PGA Championship, the two-time major champion had this to say:

“I think golf is in a good spot, and I think what they’re doing ... could potentially be good for the game of golf. I’m excited to see what happens here in a few weeks," he said, per Morning Read.

The purse for next week's tournament in $25 million. The outright winner will pocket $4 million. It's believed that big-time names like Johnson are receiving additional compensation for their appearances at events.

Phil Mickelson, who famously made comments in support of the Saudi-backed project, is not currently listed on the tournament field.

PGA Tour players participating in next week's event will likely faces fines or even suspensions. At one point, Tour commissioner Jay Monahan even threatened to ban any player who participated in the LIV Series.

There are six spots remaining on what will be a 48-man field. The tournament will be played June 9-11.