Look: Dustin Johnson's Comment On His Wedding Goes Viral
Recently married, Dustin Johnson has given glimpses into his wedding with Paulina Gretzky.
Though according to the two-time major winner himself, he can't take much of the credit. Per Golf.com, when asked about his role in the wedding planning, DJ responded:
I helped for about a half an hour with the seating chart. That was about it.
Johnson's admission got some play on social media.
"Same," one user replied.
"Couldn't agree more," said another. "When planning a wedding stay out of it if you are the guy. You want no part of that."
"Well played, DJ."
"About an hour more than I did at mine," a fan joked.
"DJ is such a treasure… protect this man."
"DJ wins the first player not to have his hands on his hips award," commented another.
"This may be a hot take but men being this useless and uninvolved in wedding planning isn’t funny or quirky at all," tweeted a female fan.
After a 10-year engagement, Dustin Johnson and Paulina finally tied the knot last month in Tennessee.
The couple shared a wedding video, Wednesday.