Look: Dustin Johnson's Comment On His Wedding Goes Viral

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 15: Dustin Johnson of the United States celebrates with fiancée Paulina Gretzky after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 15, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Recently married, Dustin Johnson has given glimpses into his wedding with Paulina Gretzky.

Though according to the two-time major winner himself, he can't take much of the credit. Per Golf.com, when asked about his role in the wedding planning, DJ responded:

I helped for about a half an hour with the seating chart. That was about it.

Johnson's admission got some play on social media.

"Same," one user replied.

"Couldn't agree more," said another. "When planning a wedding stay out of it if you are the guy. You want no part of that."

"Well played, DJ."

"About an hour more than I did at mine," a fan joked.

"DJ is such a treasure… protect this man."

"DJ wins the first player not to have his hands on his hips award," commented another.

"This may be a hot take but men being this useless and uninvolved in wedding planning isn’t funny or quirky at all," tweeted a female fan.

After a 10-year engagement, Dustin Johnson and Paulina finally tied the knot last month in Tennessee.

The couple shared a wedding video, Wednesday.