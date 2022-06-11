Look: Dwyane Wade Has NSFW Message For Steph Curry's Critics

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 14: Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat attends the game between the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears at Hard Rock Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Retired NBA superstar Dwyane Wade took to Twitter with a message for any critics of Steph Curry on Friday night.

"Everyone keeps talking about what Steph ain’t. Let’s talk about what he is. A BAD MFer!" Wade wrote.

Last night, Curry put the Golden State Warriors on his back and carried them to a Game 4 victory in Boston. The all-time great sharpshooter dropped 43 points on 14/26 shooting — including seven three-point makes.

This heroic performance marked Curry's second-highest point total in his NBA Finals history — coming second only to his 47-point Game 3 in 2019.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James agreed with Wade in the replies.

"FACTS!!! 'THEY' will try to do anything in their powers to not acknowledge simply how 'DIFFERENT he is! It’s Rare and rare is not liked & appreciated," James wrote.

With last night's 107-97 victory, Curry and the Warriors tied the series up at two games apiece and avoided the ever-daunting 3-1 deficit. They now have a chance to claim the series lead at home in Game 5.

Curry is averaging a whopping 34.3 points on 49.8% shooting from the field and 49.1% from behind the arc. He's been the leading scorer for either team in every game so far.

Game 5 at the Chase Center will tipoff on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.