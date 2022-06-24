Look: Dyson Daniels' Mom Goes Viral At The NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, NY - JUNE 23: NBA Draft Prospect Dyson Daniels arrives at the arena before the 2022 NBA Draft on June 23, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Michael J. LeBrecht II/NBAE via Getty Images) Michael J. LeBrecht II/Getty Images

The 2022 NBA Draft officially kicked off on Thursday night with Duke's Paolo Banchero going No. 1 overall.

In the days leading up to the draft, Auburn's Jabari Smith was expected to go with the top pick. However, the Orlando Magic apparently fooled everyone with the pick.

Before the draft kicked off, some of the prospects walked on stage with their families. Each and every year, there seems to be a family member that goes viral during that time on stage.

This year it was Australian prospect Dyson Daniels' mom who caught social media's attention.

"Dyson Daniels is going to be a trending topic tonight," reporter Troy Machir said.

In the lead-up to the draft, Daniels made it clear what he can bring to an NBA team.

"I'm a competitor. I go out there every game trying to win," he said, via ESPN. I'm all about team first and I think it goes a long way. I'm not the guy who is going to go out there and put up a huge stat line but I'm going to compete on both ends of the floor, show a bit of everything I can do. I want to be on the floor with teammates who will play that way and I think I've shown a lot of what I can do in this process and a lot of different roles that I can fit into."

Where will Daniels play next?