Look: Eagles Cornerback Jokes He's Switching To Wide Receiver

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay has got some good jokes.

Slay was praising quarterback Jalen Hurts after Sunday's 48-22 blowout win over the New York Giants since the latter has really grown over the last season. Hurts had another stellar game when he completed nearly 68% of his passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns.

Hurts was so good that Slay joked that he wanted to switch from being a cornerback to a wide receiver.

"(I'm switching) tonight," Slay said. "I'm calling coach tonight. We're having a full conversation about it tonight. I'm gonna tell coach that I'm going to be a wide receiver because I know I can get 1,500 yards in five games."

That is a legendary answer from one of the best corners in the league. So far this season, Slay has racked up 43 total tackles (31 solo), three interceptions, and 12 passes defended.

Maybe Slay will get a couple of reps at receiver once the Eagles potentially lock up the top seed in the NFC.