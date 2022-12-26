Look: Eagles Fan Getting Crushed For Despicable Act

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 5: A general view of Lincoln Financial field prior to the game between the St. Louis Rams and Philadelphia Eagles on October 5, 2014 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Evan Habeeb/Getty Images)

There are times when trash-talking an opposing player goes too far and one Philadelphia Eagles fan definitely crossed a line when trying to insult Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Following the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Even, an Eagles fan on Instagram tried to call out Dak by declaring that they were glad that his mother and brother Jace were dead and hoped that his other brother Tad died next.

Tad Prescott took the insult on the chin, declaring that it's nothing new to him. "Just the s-t we deal with, you should read my DM’s. thank you for your support," he said in a reply.

The wider NFL world and even some Eagles fans were not as polite about it. Many are ripping the user for being so despicable while others are apologizing for the insult.

Dak Prescott lost his mother to cancer in 2013. His brother Jace lost his own life under tragic circumstances back in 2020.

Whether you like or hate Dak as a football player, there's no need to be bringing his personal life - certainly not his personal tragedies - into any of this.

Dak has far more important things to do than read random Instagram hate messages. But it's nice to see that the wider football world has his back.